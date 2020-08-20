Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), says a new NDC government would implement a free Primary Health Care Plan to provide quality health care for all Ghanaians.

He said “this will remove cost as a barrier to health care and ensure health for all.”

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by the Spokesperson of the Party’s 2020 Campaign, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng in Accra.

Addressing members and supporters of the NDC in Akatsi on Tuesday as part of his four-day tour of the Volta Region, the statement said “despite the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), some gaps still remained in the delivery of universal healthcare in the country.”

Mr Mahama, therefore, pledged to address those gaps with the introduction of Free Primary Healthcare to better improve health care delivery in the country when given the nod to lead again.

“This means regardless of the validity or otherwise of one’s NHIS card, that person can access health care at no cost at the district level” it added.

The statement further said “the free primary healthcare plan, which will be available to all patients in CHPS compounds, polyclinics, health centres and district hospitals, would ensure that the common illnesses afflicting Ghanaians were detected and treated early, before complications set in.”

The former president reassured market women in Akatsi that a new NDC government would provide them with a modern market to enable them conduct their businesses in a conducive atmosphere.