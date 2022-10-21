Free SHS Awaits You, Grab It With Seriousness – Bono Minister to BECE Candidates

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene has today toured Dormaa West, Dormaa Central and Dormaa East Assemblies Basic School Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centers to encourage candidates writing the exams at those districts.

The Hon Minister was satisfied with the examination conduct, the calm composure of the students at the centers.

She wished the candidates the best of luck and admonished them to approach the examination with the seriousness it deserves for a successful future as the Nana Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party administration’s Free Senior High School (FSHS) and the free Technical and Vocational (TVET) flagship program awaits them.

Hon.Justina Owusu Banahene pleaded with teachers and parents to help the candidates during the Senior High Schools selection process and advised that, Technical and Vocational Education and Training should be prioritized since government has invested massively to manpower its industrialization agenda.

Hon.Justina Owusu Banahene said that it is good to note, however, that government’s flagship Free SHS policy awaits these children and parents who are unable to afford higher costs of funding the education of their wards can now have a huge sigh of relief.

Dormaa West District presented a total of 742 candidates made up of 390 boys and 352 girls from 32 basic schools from both government and the private schools for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

The exams took place at Nkrankwanta SHS.

Among the candidates were 2 pregnant young girls and 2 Nursing young mothers.

At Dormaa Central, Adehyeman SHS centre, Amaasu, had 264 candidates, made up of 146 boys and 112girls all from 7basic Schools.

Dormaa SHS (Dormass) centre had 386 candidates from 9 Shcools, 202 boys and 186 girls.

At Dormaa East, Mansen SHS centre recorded 451 candidates from 15 Schools, 214boys and 237girls.

“Coupled with governments efforts at ensuring all Ghanaian children are given the best of tuition, We are optimistic and pray that at least, all the students would have the needed grades to earn them entries into the Senior High school level.” Hon Minister said

The BECE examination is set to end on Friday, 21st October 2022

Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene encouraged the candidates to approach the examination with confidence and avoid any form of examination malpractices. This she said, will make their academic journey smooth and successful for a brighter future.

Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene advised the candidates to be very calm and proactive in answering their questions by reading them well as the questions are nothing new but from their basic syllabus.

Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene further urged the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) who are yet to graduate to continue to revise their notes as they await their results.

She said continuous studies would enable them to gain a solid foundation in their next level on the academic ladder.

“Don’t say you have completed and so you loiter about aimlessly. Stay home and continue to read your books.”

The Bono Minister cautioned the yet to graduate students to desist from all forms of social vices such as drug abuse and alcoholism and to help their parents with basic chores at home.

She entreated the students, especially the girls not to engage in premarital sex.

“If you get pregnant, at this age, it will affect your education,” she added.

According to Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene, education is a ladder they could never finish climbing, and so they should keep learning useful things that would prepare them adequately for the world of work and future endeavours.

“We always need to add value to ourselves … and the only way we can add value to ourselves is through education,” she pointed out.

The Regional Minister advised the graduands to take note of a number of things including being careful of the friends they played with, their decisions and choices on various issues.

The Bono regional Minister was accompanied by the Dormaa Central MCE, Mr. Drissa Quattara, Dormaa west by the District Chief Executive, Mr. Francis Kwadwo Oppong and the Dormaa East MP, Paul Apraku Twum Barima.