Free SHS Falling Short, Warns Wedad Sayibu

In a candid interview on Joy Prime, Wedad Sayibu, Director of School for Life, expressed serious concerns over the Free SHS policy, saying it is not delivering as it should.

According to Sayibu, the initiative faces significant challenges in both its financial sustainability and the quality of education provided.

“There have been concerns about the quality of education under Free SHS and how sustainable the current financing model is. If we continue on this path without review, we risk facing serious challenges in the future,” she stated. Her comments underline a growing sentiment that while Free SHS was a commendable step toward increasing access to education, its early implementation is marred by critical issues that could undermine its long-term success.

Sayibu stressed that challenges are expected in the early stages of any ambitious policy. However, she urged that a national dialogue is essential to assess and refine the program. “The call for dialogue is necessary so that we can shape the implementation process in a way that works for everyone,” she noted.

In an effort to address these concerns, School for Life is actively engaging with various stakeholders to facilitate discussions aimed at improving the Free SHS program. The goal is to ensure that while the policy continues to expand access to education, it also delivers quality learning outcomes and remains financially sustainable.

As the debate over the efficacy of Free SHS intensifies, educators and policymakers are now challenged to consider meaningful reforms that can secure the future of Ghana’s educational system.