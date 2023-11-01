Free SHS is best investment for the Ghanaian child – SUSEC Headmaster

Mr. Gordon Osei Marfo, Headmaster of Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC), has lauded the government’s Free Senior High School education policy.

He said the policy was the best investment any government could make in an individual.

Mr. Marfo said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the school’s 63rd speech and prizegiving day.

He said at this crucial moment of the country’s history, it was laudable for government to take such a bold initiative, adding that; “This is because every child and young person in this country deserves some level of education that would allow them to reach their full potential and prepare them to succeed in adult life.”

Touching on the theme for the occasion, “Discipline and Academic Excellence: The Pivotal Role of Stakeholders,” the headmaster urged parents, the church and community leaders to help instill in the children the core virtues of obedience, humility and respect, among others, to shape their future well-being to impact positively on their families, communities, and the nation at large.

“I acknowledge that parents put their greatest trust in us, to care for, educate and inspire their children, but the onus is on parents to complement our efforts at home,” Mr Marfo remarked.

He expressed gratitude to the school’s Parent Teacher Association, the Old Students Association of the school, individuals and institutions, as well as the staff and students for the pivotal roles they continued to play towards the academic and infrastructural development of the institution.

“Your generous contributions and commitment to our institution, have made a profound impact on our ability to provide a well-rounded education, and allowed us to maintain our focus on discipline and academic excellence,” he said.

Mr Marfo appealed for further support from all stakeholders, to establish a cutting-edge science laboratory to meet the needs of the increasing number of science students in the school.

“Out of the 4,448 student-population, 2,100 are doing General Science, and Science related courses.

“We, therefore, invite all stakeholders, including our philanthropic partners, to join us in this endeavor to provide our students with the tools they need, to excel in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” he stated.