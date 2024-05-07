NPP GERMANY

Free Tertiary Education For The Disabled: Generational Thinker Bawumia Once Again Deserves Applause—NPP GERMANY

NPP GERMANY this week acknowledges and celebrate a remarkable initiative put forth by our esteemed leader, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his vision to becoming the next President of Ghana.

His announcement of providing free tertiary education to all individuals with disabilities in Ghana is not merely a promise, but a testament to his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

This includes those with disabilities who often face significant barriers in accessing education, employment, healthcare, and social services.

By creating opportunities for vulnerable persons with disabilities, the government can foster a more inclusive and equitable society.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his campaign tour of the Western North Region announced this refreshing news.

The time has come for the government to take decisive action and ensure that no one is left behind.

This goes a long way to demonstrate that Dr. Bawumia’s dedication to ensuring that every person, regardless of their physical abilities, has the opportunity to pursue higher education is truly commendable.

Dr Bawumia emphasised that while scholarships are typically available to various groups, his administration would prioritise scholarships for persons with disabilities.

The NPP flagbearer explained that these scholarships would cover both academic and residential fees for eligible persons with disabilities starting in 2025.

He expressed confidence that this initiative would enable them to access government support and become valuable contributors to the nation and society as a whole.

“I am very clear on the way forward. I believe that for persons with disabilities, we are going to support them a bit more.

….We are giving scholarships to every person but I am going to dedicate some of the monies to our scholarship secretariat and the GET Fund to provide free tertiary education.

Both tuition and accommodation to every person with a disability who makes it into the university so they can all benefit,” he stated.

Education is the cornerstone of personal and professional development, and everyone deserves the chance to learn and grow to their fullest potential.

By investing in specialized education programs, the government can equip persons with disabilities with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in various fields.

To NPP GERMANY, by prioritizing scholarships for persons with disabilities, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is seeking to break down barriers and opening doors of opportunity that were previously closed to many of such kind.

By tapping into the talents and capabilities of persons with disabilities, businesses can benefit from a diverse and innovative workforce while promoting social inclusion and economic empowerment.

NPP GERMANY also realises that this initiative is not just about education; it is about dignity, equality, and the recognition of the inherent worth and potential of every individual.

Furthermore, the government plays a vital role in shaping public attitudes and perceptions towards disability.

Through public awareness campaigns and advocacy efforts, policymakers can challenge stereotypes, combat discrimination, and promote a culture of respect, acceptance, and inclusion for persons with disabilities.

Dr. Bawumia understands that investing in the education of persons with disabilities is an investment in the future of our nation. It is an investment in talent, creativity, and innovation that knows no bounds.

With these scholarships covering both academic and residential fees, Dr. Bawumia is not only offering access to education but also alleviating the financial burden that often hinders individuals with disabilities from pursuing their dreams.

He recognizes the importance of holistic support in ensuring their success, and his commitment to providing such support is truly inspiring.

As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, let us remember this moment as a milestone in our journey towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

Let us stand behind Dr. Bawumia and his vision, knowing that by empowering individuals with disabilities, we are building a stronger, more prosperous Ghana for all.

Providing education and skill-building programs tailored to the needs of individuals with disabilities is essential.

As a matter of fact, creating opportunities for vulnerable persons with disabilities is not only a matter of social justice but also an investment in the future of our society.

By harnessing the talents and potential of all individuals, regardless of their abilities, we can build a more prosperous, inclusive, and compassionate world for generations to come.

NPP GERMANY at this point lauds your vision and once again says “Thank you, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for your bold leadership and unwavering dedication to creating a brighter future for every Ghanaian. Your initiative will leave a lasting legacy of hope and opportunity for generations to come.”

We all know that support for persons with disabilities is a crucial issue that often gets overlooked in our society particularly the inclusion and empowerment of vulnerable persons with disabilities.

NPP GERMANY drums home the fact that it is imperative that we recognize the inherent dignity and worth of every individual, regardless of their physical or mental capabilities.

It is in alignment with this vision, that the NPP government, is poised to ensure that all members of society have equal opportunities to thrive with a perfect example set by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

