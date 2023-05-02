FREE THE YOUTH Collaborates with Pharrell Williams’ SITW Festival as Official Merch Designers

Ghanaian streetwear brand, FREE THE YOUTH, has achieved a major milestone in the fashion industry by becoming the first African brand to design the official merchandise for Pharrell Williams’ ‘Something In The Water’ music festival.

The festival, which has a global reach and attracts over 50,000 music lovers from around the world, took place in Virginia Beach during the weekend of 28th to 30th April 2023. It was also the first stop of the fashion collective’s USA tour. The partnership was announced as a historic moment for the African fashion industry, and marked a significant achievement for FREE THE YOUTH.

According to one of the co-founders, Kelly Kurlz, “We are excited to have partnered with Pharrell Williams and the Something In The Water festival to design the official merchandise. This is an important moment for our brand and for the African fashion industry as a whole. We believe that this partnership will inspire other African designers to showcase their talents and take their designs to the world stage.”

FREE THE YOUTH is a global streetwear brand that has gained a reputation for its unique designs that blend traditional Ghanaian culture with modern fashion trends. The brand has quickly gained a following, not just in Ghana but across Africa and the world. The partnership with ‘Something In The Water festival’ is a testament to the brand’s creativity and innovative approach to fashion.

The designs for the official merchandise were inspired by the coastal nature of the brand’s origins; Ghana, as well as that of Virginia Beach. The collection included three different t-shirts in black, white, and yellow colorway.

The partnership between FREE THE YOUTH and ‘Something In The Water music festival‘ is a notable achievement for the African fashion industry and proof of the creativity and talent of African designers and their ability to make a mark on the global fashion stage.