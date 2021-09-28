Free Zones Authority presents industrial development plan to Ashantehene

The Ghana Free Zones Authority has presented its Industrial developmental plan for the Kumasi Export Processing Zone to the Ashantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Land, acquired in 2005 as one of Ghana’s Export Processing Zones, is set to receive the needed facelift as the country positions itself as the Export Hub in West Africa.

Dr Michael Anny Oquaye, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Free Zones Authority, made the plan known to the Ashantehene during a courtesy call on him at Manhyia Palace, Kumasi.

The courtesy was part of a three-day visit to the Ashanti Region and the CEO’s drive to engage with key stakeholders as he works towards the export-oriented vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said funding was available as part of a World Bank facility extended to Ghana to develop the Greater Kumasi Industrial Park.

He said as part of efforts to get the project started on time, the World Bank engaged consultants in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to undertake several exercises, including site assessment, best practice benchmarking, environmental and social impact assessment.

The CEO said on-ground inspection was set to start from October 2021, hence, it had become critical to eject all the illegal structures to pave the way for the planned development.

Dr Oquaye informed the Ashantehene of steps to eject land encroachers from the site to pave the way for the start of the project.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II congratulated Dr Oquaye on his appointment and expressed his confidence in him to deliver on the new mandate given to him by the President as he did during his tenure as Ghana’s Ambassador to India.

The Asantehene said he supported the steps to remove all illegal structures and encroachers, who had acted without obtaining building permits from the Ejisu Municipal Authority.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recalled how he supported the acquisition of the Land in 2005 and lamented its abandonment all these years.

However, he was optimistic that the new focus on the Greater Kumasi industrial project would see the Land being put to its intended use.

The Management team of the Ghana Free Zones Authority made a donation to Manhyia.