Freedom Coin: Everything you need to know about the new crypto coin

The Freedom coin, according to Nana Kwame Bediako, is going to allow the average Ghanaian and African youth to acquire economic Freedom and to be in charge of their future.

“I want the common African to comprehend how to have the simple notion to live life by investing and developing rather than simply educating themselves and looking for work. I want to give them the opportunity to acquire economic independence, be in charge of their own wealth and future,” he stated.

Meanwhile, in a swift response, the Central Bank of Ghana issued a statement cautioning the general public that it had not given ‘Freedom coin‘ its clearance to operate and that the company would need to obtain a BOG license before operating in the country’s Banking and Payments sector.

However, Freedom Jacob Caesar, through his company also released a statement indicating that “It did not need approval from the Bank of Ghana to make the announcement”. Meanwhile, It further questioned the BOG ‘preemptive’ statement, emphasizing that the press release has created a false impression for the company, & in the process, ‘casting doubts in the minds of Ghanaians. However, they are calling on the general public to keep supporting them in this endeavor.

