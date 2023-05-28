Freeman Kporha wins 3rd edition of 3FM Tour Du Ghana

Freeman Kporha, a professional cyclist of the Die Hard cycling club placed first in the third 3FM Tour Du Ghana event, against a squad of more than 120 cyclists riding from Accra’s West Hills Mall to Cape Coast’s Chapel Square in the Central Region.

Kporha’s great display of speed, stamina and strength pushed him to the ultimate, with, Frank Akuffo taking the second position while new sensation Emmanuel Mensah placed third.

It took the winner 3 hours, 55 minutes, and 28 seconds, while other cyclists maintained an impressive average speed of 36.95 km/h.

The best Para rider / cyclist was Richard Atta who showed remarkable skill and won second position in the amateur race.

Okoro Joan Patrick was adjudged the best female cyclist, while last year’s winner, Anthony Boakye, fell short of the top 10 this time around.

57-year-old Annang Adams completed the race, as well as 16-year-old Phil Ayensu.

The Race was sanctioned by the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) who are preparing for the World Cycling Championship in Glasgow, Scotland.

Mr. Shaban Mohammed, Secretary General and CDM of Glasgow 2023 said the Tour Du Ghana by TV3 was a good competition as it has enabled them to test the readiness and fitness of the national cyclists and the budding cyclists who can replace the veterans.

He commended the media for supporting sports especially cycling.