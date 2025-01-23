Freemasonry Unites Two Political Rivals During Vetting in Ghana’s Parliament

A moment of unexpected camaraderie unfolded in Ghana’s Parliament on January 22, 2025, during the vetting of George Opare Addo, the Minister-designate for Youth Development and Empowerment.

In an intriguing exchange, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin publicly acknowledged Opare Addo as a fellow Freemason, highlighting a shared affiliation that transcended their political differences.

Despite the divide between their political affiliations—Opare Addo representing the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Afenyo-Markin belonging to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)—the two men found common ground in their membership of the fraternal order. The brief but notable conversation began when Afenyo-Markin, also a Freemason, quizzed Opare Addo about his connection to the secret society.

The exchange was as follows:

Afenyo-Markin: “Are you a Freemason?” Opare Addo: “Yes, I’m a Mason.” Afenyo-Markin: “Who is your mother?” Opare Addo: “Amity.” Afenyo-Markin: “In all difficulties and dangers, in whom do you place your trust?” Opare Addo: “The Grand Architect of the Universe.”

This dialogue not only showcased their shared fraternity but also intrigued many about the presence and influence of Freemasonry within Ghana’s political landscape. The interaction was a reminder that, while political rivalry often dominates public life, personal affiliations can create unique bonds, even between those on opposing sides of the political spectrum.