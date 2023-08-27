Freezy Macbones arrives in Ghana

The UK based boxing sensation has arrived ahead of the Paris Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

Freezy MacBones landed in Ghana on Sunday afternoon in his bid to join the Black Bombers for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

He told reporters he will do well to qualify to the Olympic Games, and wants more boxers to qualify.

He said a lot of things has gone on behind the scenes and commend the leadership of the GBF.

He promised to support the GBF with his links and connections.