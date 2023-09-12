Freezy Macbones hopes for another chance to go to Paris 2024

There is good news for Ghana’s Seth Gyamfi aha Freezy Macbones who is dreaming to represent his country at the Olympic Games.

After trying in the African Qualifier in Dakar, Senegal where he was beaten, he has another opportunity as between 45 and 51 athletes (20-23 women and 25-28 men) will qualify through the 2nd World Qualification Tournament, which is scheduled for the Thai capital Bangkok from 23 May to 3 June 2024.

Italy will host another World Qualifier.

Freezy Macbones has already said his mind on the defeat and says he still wants to represent Ghana at the Olympic Games if there is another chance.

He has lost as an amateur before so he knows how to feel as a loser, but won all his two professional bouts.