Freezy Macbones to join Black Bombers for Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah aka ‘Freezy Macbones’ has expressed his excitement after he was invited by the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBA) to represent Ghana at the upcoming qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He placed on his official Twitter handle indicating his willingness to help Ghana achieve their aim in boxing as far as the Olympic Games is concerned.

Freezy said he is already training hard to make sure his dream of representing his country becomes a reality.

“I have been called on to represent my country Ghana at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. This will commence after the African qualification bouts next month.

“In Dakar, Senegal which I’m currently training hard for, in order to make it past the qualifiers & bring back the Gold next year.

“This opportunity to represent my home country at the world’s biggest sporting event is a dream come true. It’s time to make my country, family, and friends proud. I’ll be joining the Black Bombers of Ghana soon to make this dream a reality.

“Thank you all for the support so far, I hope I can continue- ue to count on your support as my journey continues Let’s Go! See you guys again soon!” he stated.

After defeating Darryl Sharp at the London-based Copper Boxing Arena in April, the boxer attained national prominence.

During the Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang main event, he competed in a preliminary bout and won by unanimous vote of the judges.