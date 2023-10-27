Freezy Mcbones to fight V Koneti of Senegal At Bukom Boxing Arena

Is it going to be revenge or repeat when Ghana’s Freezy Mcbones fights V Koneti of Senegal at the Bukom Boxing Arena in December.

Macbones ™ Promotions is coming up with the much awaited revenge or repeat bout with Freezy Mcbones representing Ghana and Koneti representing Senegal on 23rd December 2023 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Freezy Mcbones felt he won at the Olympic Qualifier and the opportunity has come for him to revenge.

But Koneti says he will repeat the dose. All roads lead to the Arena pm December 23.