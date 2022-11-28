Freight Forwarders initiate strategies to maintain relevance in global turbulent supply chain

The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) has initiated strategic measures to maintain its relevance in the global turbulent supply chain and ensure members stay in business.

Mr Edward Akrong, the GIFF President, said in maintaining the freight forwarders’ relevance, efforts should not be spared from venturing into Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions whose dividend would endear freight forwarders to the trader.

Speaking at the GIFF’s 25th Annual General Meeting in Koforidua to deliberate on how freight forwarders can maintain their relevance in a turbulent global supply chain, Mr Akrong appealed to the Minister of Transport to bring to finality some “unjustifiable shipping line charges.”

He said the GIFF research hub, recently launched, would make available research data to tackle challenges and provide solutions to issues within the port and shipping industry.

Ms Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, said the Authority was collaborating with the Committee of Freight Forwarder Associations and the Ghana Union of Traders Association to engage the shipping lines.

That would help streamline processes and address the general service quality issues within the cargo clearance space and stem the tide of arbitrariness in the introduction and increases in tariff, she said.

Ms Bismarck disclosed that the 2021 estimates of the amount of demurrage paid by shippers in Ghana showed a significant decline to $19 million and that the Authority would continue to pursue a further reduction in the interest of shippers.

Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III, Omanhene (Paramount Chief) of New Juaben, who chaired the function, appealed to freight forwarders to be honest in their dealings with importers and refrain from acts of distortion.

