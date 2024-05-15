Freight train derails in Volgograd Russia

A freight train was derailed at the Kotluban station in Russia’s Volgograd region, causing a fire in a fuel tanker and a timber carriage, local emergency services said on Tuesday.

The fire was subsequently extinguished, and no casualties were reported, according to the press service of the regional department for emergencies.

The press service said the incident was initially reported as a result of “unauthorized interference with the operation of railway transport.”

Train movement has since been restored on one of the tracks.

“In the settlement of Samofalovka, at the Kotluban station, a fire broke out involving one diesel fuel tanker and a timber carriage. Firefighting units from the 1st Fire and Rescue Squad promptly extinguished the blaze,” according to the press service.