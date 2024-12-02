French Artist Orti Reflects on His Musical Journey from Reggae to Afrobeats

In a recent interview on Asaase Radio’s Artsy, French artist Orti opened up about his musical evolution, detailing his journey from a deep love for reggae to embracing Afrobeats, and how both genres have influenced his unique sound.

Orti recalled his early experiences with reggae, particularly in France, where he was surrounded by Caribbean culture. “I did a lot of reggae music, dancehall, with Caribbean people,” Orti shared. “Reggae was my first love.”

His musical direction, however, began to shift in 2010 when he encountered Nigerian artists in Paris. He described this moment as transformative: “I began to meet all these Nigerian guys in Paris, and suddenly I realized something big was coming.” Nigerian hits like Yori Yori by Bracket played a pivotal role in introducing Orti to Afrobeats, even though many around him were skeptical about the genre.

“Everybody in France was looking at me like, what are you listening to? Your music is strange. Everybody was into rap music,” he reflected. Despite the doubts, Orti remained confident in the potential of Afrobeats. “Time will tell, like Bob Marley said,” he noted, hinting at his belief that the genre would eventually find global recognition.

Today, Orti’s foresight has been proven right, as Afrobeats has become a worldwide sensation. His journey showcases how music can bridge cultures and evolve over time, opening up new artistic possibilities.