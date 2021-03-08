Olivier Dassault, deputy of conservative party Les Republicains (LR) and son of French industrialist Serge Dassault, was killed in a helicopter crash, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday.

“Olivier Dassault loved France. A captain of industry, lawmaker… during his life, he never ceased to serve our country. His sudden death is a great loss.

Thoughts on his family and loved ones,” Macron tweeted. Aged 69, Olivier Dassault died Sunday in a helicopter crash in the northern French town of Touques, in the Normandy region. The pilot is also killed, reported local radio Europe 1.

The Dassault family has one of the greatest fortunes in France. Dassault Group owns Dassault Aviation, an international manufacturer of military and business jets, and Group Figaro, a French media conglomerate.