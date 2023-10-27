French Coach Dupuis signed by South Sudan Football team

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) on Friday signed a three-year contract with France’s Nicolas Dupuis to take charge of the country’s national football team.

SSFA president Augustino Maduot Parek said Dupuis, who replaces Italy’s Stefano Cusin, whose contract expired in September, will lead the team in the upcoming qualification matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We have a new coach, we think that we want to get further to the Africa Cup of Nations and to World Cup qualifiers and to other categories of qualifications,” Parek told journalists during the ceremony held in Juba, capital of South Sudan.

Albino Kuek, the SSFA spokesperson said the hiring of Dupuis, who had managed the Madagascar national team, brought an end to months of searching for a new coach.

South Sudan failed to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, after falling in a group containing Mali, Congo and Gambia.