French defeat Russian team to complete Tokyo handball double

France became the first nation to complete an Olympic double in handball in nearly four decades on Sunday when their women defeated the Russian team 30-25 for gold at the Tokyo Games.

Goalkeeper Cleopatre Darleux played a decisive role at the Yoyogi National Stadium with a string of saves as France went on a long scoring streak from 16-all to claim victory.

Pauletta Foppa – who did not miss all game – and Allison Pineau each struck seven times for France, as did Russia’s Polina Vedekhina.

Russia had beaten France in the final at Rio 2016.

France’s men also regained Olympic gold, after losing the title won in 2008 and 2012 to Denmark five years ago, by gaining 25-23 revenge over the Danes on Saturday.

Yugoslavia were the last nation to do the men’s and women’s gold double at the Games at Los Angeles 1984.

Norway earlier dominated Sweden 36-19 to take women’s bronze on Sunday having wrapped things up by half-time as they held a 12-goal advantage.

Spain won bronze on the men’s side.