French Embassy Collaborates with Ghanaian Sports Authorities to Boost Development

Officials from the French Embassy in Ghana have teamed up with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, and the Ghana Olympic Committee to enhance sports development in the country.

The meeting, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on June 21, 2024, aimed to review the French Government’s support and evaluate the impact of sports on Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In his opening remarks, Hon. Dodzie Numekevor, Director General of the National Sports Authority, thanked the French Government for its continued support in promoting sports in Ghana. He highlighted the significant benefits to elite sports disciplines and emphasized the Authority’s commitment to expanding this support to various federations to develop high-performance athletes capable of excelling on the international stage.

Dr. Bello Bitigu, Head of the Sports Directorate at the University of Ghana, discussed a research project funded by the French Embassy. The project aims to measure the contribution of sports to Ghana’s GDP. Dr. Bitigu requested an extension to ensure comprehensive research, noting the unprecedented nature of this initiative in Ghana’s sports history.

Representatives from the French Embassy, including Babak Amir-Tahmasseb and Vincent Le Croller, addressed issues related to gender equality, para sports, and the involvement of the French National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance (INSEP) in Ghana’s sports development efforts.

Key figures at the meeting included Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Samson Dean, President of the National Paralympic Committee, Mohammed Shanoon, Secretary General of the GOC, and Marine Hayem from the French Embassy.

In his closing remarks, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobbie, expressed gratitude to the French Government for its ongoing support. He emphasized the importance of the research project in providing data to justify budgetary requests for sports development. He also thanked all stakeholders for their contributions to the successful forum.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening Ghana’s sports sector, ensuring enhanced development and greater success for Ghanaian athletes on the global stage.