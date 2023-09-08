French Embassy in Ghana hosts GOC and APC Bosses at Reception

Mr. Ben Nunno Mensah, President of the GhanaOlympic Committee (GOC) and Mr. Samson Deen President of the Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC) as well as the African Paralympic Commiittee (APC) were special guests of the French Embassy at a reception in Accra.

Ghana’s capital city, Accra is hosting the first ever African Para Games involving three disciplines namely, Wheel Chair Basketball, Wheel Chair Tennis and Amputee Football.

About 15 nations are represented and so far the event has been very successful.

The Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif performed the opening ceremony at a very colourful programme at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Sunday.