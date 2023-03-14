French Embassy in Ghana marks 500 days to Paris 2024 at Freedom Skate Park

HE Jules Armand Aniambossou, the France Ambassador to Ghana on Tuesday March 14, 2023 presented a special Baton to the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah to signify 500 days to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the formal invitation of Ghana to participate in the biggest sports festival of the world.

The event dubbed ‘Relay Round The World’ was held at the Freedom Skate Park at Shiashie in Accra, where the Ambassador described the facility as very impressive and ideal for talent hunt, development and motivation, and also a place for sustainability and growth.

He expressed that Ghana has talent that need to be harnessed and the Embassy is ready to support, as Skate Boarding has proved to attract Tourism and a lifestyle and business for the young people, just like Break Dance.

He hoped the Embassy will be in touch with the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote less known disciplines.

Monsiuer Jules Armand Aniambossou announced that France is looking forward to hosting a memorable Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah revealed that Skate Boarding and Breaking are new sporting disciplines at the next Games and offers an opportunity for young people in Ghana to venture to discover, display and win laurels for the nation.

He noted that it is the responsibility of everyone to contribute in changing lives through sports, because not only football can win medals for the nation, but who speaks for the voiceless, so the onus lies on the media.

He charged journalists to positively promote sports and appealed to French companies to support Team Ghana to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Deputy Sports Minister Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie who graced the programme called for support for lesser known sports like Skating and Break Dance which would be new sports introduced at the 2024 Olympic Games.

He expressed that the government share same values of the IOC to unite people and allow them to exhibit their talents and do business in freedom.

He promised the GOC would fully participate in the 2024 Olympic Games and win medals not only in Boxing, but others like Athletics, recalling the achievement of Samuel Takyi who won Bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ms Sandy Alibo, brain behind the Freedom Skate Park took the dignitaries round the facility while the skaters, comprising boys and girls demonstrate their skills.

Some volunteers who have been selected for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were also introduced.

President were Mr. Isaac Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation,, Nana Tuffour Okai, DanceSport, members of the GOC Communications Team and officials from the French Embassy.