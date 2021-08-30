French employees in several sectors now need to prove virus status

Some 1.8 million people in France started their work week by proving that they were vaccinated, recovered or had tested negative for the coronavirus as stricter rules entered effect.

Jobs that require interacting with the public – for example, at cinemas, libraries, museums and shopping centres – are affected.

It’s the employer’s duty to check their workers’ status. Those who disregard the rule can be sent home without pay, though the government called for leniency during the measure’s first week.

France is no stranger to such requirements at work, as they have already been in place for visits to cafes, restaurants or cinemas, as well as long-distance train and plane rides, for three weeks.

The health passport showing someone’s coronavirus status can be stored on an app used nationwide, making it easy to have checked.

The stricter rules, and especially the health passport, have been met with ongoing protest. About 160,000 people demonstrated against the rules at the weekend – a smaller turnout than in the weeks before.

The latest data shows 71.1 per cent of the French population has been vaccinated at least once, while 62.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.