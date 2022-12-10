French firm starts developing renewable energy plant in Zambia

A French firm has commenced the development of a renewable energy plant project in Zambia.

Total Eren has secured a long-term strategic partnership with mining firm, First Quantum Minerals, for the project which will combine wind and solar energy not only for the mining firm but the community in northwestern Zambia.

Christophe Fleurence, the company’s vice president for business development in Africa, said the project will be producing 400 megawatts of renewable energy.

Fleurence was speaking when he met a Zambian delegation led by Collins Nzovu, Zambia’s minister of Green Economy and Environment, in Paris, France, according to a release.

Fleurence said despite the project being targeted at the mining firm, the country will benefit as the company will generate excess renewable energy which will be channeled to the national grid’s network.

Nzovu welcomed the investment, saying the government was looking for investments that will mitigate the effects of climate change while greening the economy.

The Zambian government said recently that it is keen to attract more investment in renewable energy projects so that the country stops depending on hydro-powered energy.

Last week, the government announced that it will commence six-hour power outages daily following a reduction in water levels at one of the country’s main power plants, Kariba North Bank Power Plant.

The load-shedding program is expected to commence on Dec. 15 and will run for about four months. Enditem