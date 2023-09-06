French-Ghanaian Star Tee Kae Set to Join Asakaa Boys in Paris Spectacle

Ghanaian/France-based musician Tee Kae, prepares to join the Asakaa Boyz on their European Tour in Paris. Asakaa Boys is currently captivating audiences across Europe, and Tee Kae’s special performance promises to be a highlight of the tour.

Asakaa Boys, a nine-member Kumasi-based music collective consisting of O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Kawabanga, Cedi City Boy, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, Sean Lifer, Rabby Jones, and Braa Benk, embarked on their European Tour on August 12th, which will conclude on September 16th. Their unique blend of music and vibrant performances has been met with enthusiastic reception throughout the tour.

Tee Kae, an emerging artist in her own right, will take the stage with the Asakaa Boyz in Paris on Friday, September 8th. This collaboration promises to be a fusion of talent, energy, and cultural diversity that music enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

Tee Kae’s recent release, “The Night,” has already gained significant attention, amassing over 10,000 streams on digital platforms. Her performance alongside Asakaa Boys is expected to further elevate her profile in the music industry.

The “Asakaa Boyz” European Tour is a celebration of Ghanaian music and culture, bringing the essence of Asakaa music to international audiences. Tee Kae’s participation adds a unique dimension to the tour, highlighting the global appeal of Ghanaian music.