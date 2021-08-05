French industrial production June data show recovery

French industrial production recovered in June, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

Industrial production grew 0.5 per cent in June from May, when output was down 0.4 per cent. Economists had forecast output to climb 0.6 per cent.

Likewise, manufacturing output advanced 0.9 per cent, offsetting May’s 0.6-per-cent decrease. Compared to February 2020, the last month before the first general lockdown, manufacturing output decreased 6.2 per cent, and output in the entire industry was down 5.3 per cent.

Data showed that mining and quarrying output fell 1.8 per cent and construction output declined 2 per cent from May.