Following are the results of 2020-21 season French Ligue 1 matches on Sunday:

Lille 1 Metz 0

Angers 1 Stade Reims 0

Dijon 0 Brest 2

Lorient 2 Lens 3

Nimes 2 Rennes 4

Monaco 2 Nantes 1

Paris Saint-Germain 0 Marseille 1

Played on Saturday

Montpellier 3 Nice 1

Saint-Etienne 2 Strasbourg 0

Played on Friday

Bordeaux 0 Lyon 0

Played on Thursday

Lens 1 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (rescheduled match of second round)

