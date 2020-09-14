Following are the results of 2020-21 season French Ligue 1 matches on Sunday:
Lille 1 Metz 0
Angers 1 Stade Reims 0
Dijon 0 Brest 2
Lorient 2 Lens 3
Nimes 2 Rennes 4
Monaco 2 Nantes 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0 Marseille 1
Played on Saturday
Montpellier 3 Nice 1
Saint-Etienne 2 Strasbourg 0
Played on Friday
Bordeaux 0 Lyon 0
Played on Thursday
Lens 1 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (rescheduled match of second round)
