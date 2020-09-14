Following are the 2020-21 season French Ligue 1 standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points):
Monaco 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
Rennes 3 2 1 0 7 4 7
Lille 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Saint-Etiennev 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Marseille 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Lens 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Nice 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Angers 3 2 0 1 2 2 6
Bordeaux 3 1 2 0 2 0 5
Lyon 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Nantes 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Nimes 3 1 0 2 7 6 3
Montpellier 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Lorient 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Brest 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Stade Reims 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Metz 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Paris Saint-Germain 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Dijon FCO 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
Strasbourg 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505