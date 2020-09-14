Following are the 2020-21 season French Ligue 1 standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points):

Monaco 3 2 1 0 5 3 7

Rennes 3 2 1 0 7 4 7

Lille 3 2 1 0 3 1 7

Saint-Etiennev 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Marseille 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

Lens 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Nice 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Angers 3 2 0 1 2 2 6

Bordeaux 3 1 2 0 2 0 5

Lyon 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

Nantes 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

Nimes 3 1 0 2 7 6 3

Montpellier 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Lorient 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

Brest 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Stade Reims 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

Metz 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Paris Saint-Germain 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Dijon FCO 3 0 0 3 1 7 0

Strasbourg 3 0 0 3 1 7 0

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505