French national arrested trying to smuggle gold at Cameroon airport

Cameroon customs officers seized 16 gold bars with a total weight of 14 kilograms from a French citizen as he tried to smuggle the precious metal out of the country, authorities have said.

The gold bars were discovered in the suspect’s luggage at the Douala International Airport on Thursday when he was about to board a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, customs officers told reporters in the commercial hub on Saturday.

“He had no document to justify the exportation of the gold,” the officers said, adding that the suspect will face trial for attempting to smuggle gold. Enditem