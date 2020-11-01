After a Greek Orthodox priest in the French city of Lyon was left with life-threatening injuries following a shooting, investigators were scratching their heads on Sunday over the motive for the attack.

Police arrested a suspect who corresponded to descriptions from eyewitnesses, Lyon Public Prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said on Saturday. However, the hunting rifle with which he is said to have shot the Greek priest twice in the city in south-eastern France was not found on the suspect.

The prosecutor has opened an investigation into attempted murder. So far, investigations have not been taken over by the anti-terrorism division of the French public prosecutor’s office.

Investigators are pursuing the hypothesis that there was a personal grievance behind the attack. There are believed to have been personal animosities and conflicts in the church, Antoine Callot, also a priest of the French-speaking Orthodox Church in Lyon, told the radio station France Info.

For this reason, the victim is not believed to have celebrated Mass in the church for a month. The attack occurred around 4 pm (1500 GMT) on Saturday when the clergyman was about to lock up the church. The shots are said to have hit the 52-year-old in the abdomen. The priest was not wearing clerical attire at the time of the act.

The incident in Lyon was initially linked to the knife attack in a church in Nice, in which a 21-year-old Tunisian killed three people a few days ago. After the attack in Nice, France declared the highest terrorism warning level.