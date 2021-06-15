German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron is to pay a visit to Berlin later this week for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German government announced on Monday.

The two leaders will meet for dinner in the chancellery on Friday evening to discuss European issues and their positions ahead of the gathering of European Union heads at the European Council in Brussels on June 24 and 25.

Macron is Merkel’s first foreign visitor this year. She is set to step down as chancellor later this year.

Merkel and Macron both attended the G7 summit in Cornwall, which was hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the weekend.

The two leaders were also due to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleJapan considers quasi state of emergency during Olympics
Next articleGerman Justice Ministry probes Telegram messenger service
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here