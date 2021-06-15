French President Emmanuel Macron is to pay a visit to Berlin later this week for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German government announced on Monday.

The two leaders will meet for dinner in the chancellery on Friday evening to discuss European issues and their positions ahead of the gathering of European Union heads at the European Council in Brussels on June 24 and 25.

Macron is Merkel’s first foreign visitor this year. She is set to step down as chancellor later this year.

Merkel and Macron both attended the G7 summit in Cornwall, which was hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the weekend.

The two leaders were also due to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.