French Rapper Werenoi Dies at 31 Before Lyon Concert

French rapper Werenoi, born Jérémy Bana Owana, died in the early hours of May 17, hours before his scheduled performance at Lyon’s Azar nightclub.

His producer, Babs, confirmed the death in an online statement: “Rest in peace my brother I love you!!!”

Owana was hospitalized following a cardio-respiratory arrest, according to a French music news outlet, and later succumbed in intensive care. His passing follows months of health struggles, including a “serious injury” earlier this year that left him with a visible arm cast. Despite winning Album of the Year at the 2024 Les Flammes awards, he did not attend the ceremony, opting instead to send a video message.

Speculation about his condition arose on May 16 after he missed a performance and was reported to be in a coma. Known for his reclusive persona, Werenoi once stated in a 2024 interview: “I prefer to keep my private life to myself… I say enough about myself in my lyrics.”

The Lyon venue, with a 1,200-person capacity, had anticipated his show as part of his rising career. Werenoi gained prominence with tracks like Scarface, Solitaire, and Chemin d’Or, amassing over 6.7 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Fans and peers flooded his final Instagram post from May 1 with tributes, reflecting his influence on France’s hip-hop scene. His legacy remains tied to his enigmatic artistry and lyrical vulnerability, marking a significant loss for the genre.