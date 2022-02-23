Frequent engagements with the media crucial in the fight against Money Laundering

Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) continue to pose an enormous threat to global socio-economic development and peace and the ECOWAS region is no exception.

Currently being a major region of concern regards to terrorist financing and the recent activities in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and the failed attempt in Guinea-Bissau.

It is against this background that the Director-General of Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), Justice Kimelabalou ABA is seeking frequent engagement with the media from ECOWAS member states to take interest in and have a need for more productive collaboration as they constitute one of the main sources of information and intelligence.

According to him, the media, particularly investigative journalists, play a crucial role in uncovering corruption, promoting good governance, attracting the attention of law enforcement authorities and the public to fight against financial and economic crimes.

The Director-General of GIABA, Justice Kimelabalou ABA, in a speech, read on his behalf at the opening of a three-day workshop for West African economic investigative journalists on Monday, 21st February 2022 at Alisa Hotel by Dr. Buno Nduka, the Director of Evaluation and Compliance of GIABA.

The training workshop drew participants from Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, The Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

He said “ECOWAS member states like the rest of the world are suffering from the horrors of acts of transnational crimes, particularly migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, embezzlement, corruption and other predicates of money laundering which fuel violence and terrorism”.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders to be actively involved in the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Mr ABA said GIABA, established in 2000, has undertaken training and sensitization activities of member States for non-State actors, especially for media, civil society organizations, youth and religious leaders to foster understanding of the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The GIABA National Coordinator, Mr Kweku Dua, said the role of investigative journalists is significant as the society benefit from their work.

He further stated that free and vibrant press is essential in a democratic society.

He however urged journalists to report accurate stories and not file reports just to discredit people.

Mr Dua, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Financial Intelligence Centre, Said; “As journalists, you must not have just sources but reliable sources to help you do your work.”

He also said the training would enhance the knowledge of participants in effective journalism and also explore the available tools to conduct investigative journalism.

He commended GIABA for the initiative and urged participants to take advantage of the training to improve their skills and knowledge.

GIABA is organizing a 3-day Regional Training Workshop for Journalists on Investigating Economic and Financial Crimes in Accra, Ghana, from 21st to 23rd February 2022.

At least 30 investigative journalists from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are undergoing the three-day training in Accra.

The workshop is designed to help GIABA to forge a solid alliance with the media in a concerted manner for the effective dissemination of information on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) issues; keep the media informed on regional AML/CFT initiatives, particularly GIABA’s mandate; and provide an opportunity for trained journalists to acquire techniques in information gathering and investigation.

The training is to encourage the media to internally nurture the culture of investigation on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) practices and to strengthen the network of journalists to explore more effective ways of disseminating information on AML/CFT regimes.

The workshop will be delivered by a team of experienced experts and practitioners from the Secretariat and experts through plenary presentations, case studies, experience sharing, syndicate group exercises and role-plays.