Frerol Rural Bank opens Ho branch

First Sky Group’s banking offshoot, Frerol Rural Bank, has opened a branch in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho.

Begun in Kpando in 2016, the Ho outlet has become the Bank’s second in the Region, and Professor Richard Bani, Board Chairman, reiterated that its creation was out of a passion to support community growth and development.

He said the Bank already built a customer base in Ho, and that its successes among clients from across the Region ignited interests in establishing more branches.

“This is not going to be our last branch. Frerol is going to grow and cover grounds. Our philosophy is not profit-based. This is a social intervention that we have developed. None of the shareholders depend on the bank. Everything that we get, we give back to the communities,” Prof. Bani stated.

He added that the Bank’s social intervention initiatives supported “good causes”, and also touted its Board as made up of “seasoned retired bankers”.

Mr. Eric Kutortse, Group CEO of First Sky, was glad the Bank had become a support base for local entrepreneurs, and also helped to grow graduate entrepreneurship in the Volta Region.

“As a citizen of this Region, I want to see a lot of businessmen rise out of this Region, and that is the main reason why we have come up with Frerol Rural Bank,” he said.

Rev. Prof. Dr. Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, encouraged spirited collaboration among all levels of the Bank’s management structure, and called to maintain customers as the greatest assets and worth the best of care.

He appealed to all stakeholders including the media and the general public to help the Bank maintain its community development orientation.

Mr. Mark Krah, General Manager, said the Bank had been well positioned and continued to grow even through a banking sector crisis and a merciless clean-up.

He said with stated capital in excess of GHC2.9 million, customers and prospective clients should consider the Bank as a secure financial partner.

The General Manager said a bouquet of products had been crafted to “inure to the good of the people,” adding, that, “our products doesn’t fade”.

Frerol Rural Bank provides several money saving services, a variety of loans, and also wireless transfers.

Nii Lamkai Lawson, Public Relations Manager of the Bank, said the Bank invested heavily in IT in an effort to cut back on human contact as necessitated most recently by the coronavirus pandemic

“Our digitisation platforms are on point and up to speed,” he remarked.

Staff and management of the Bank, joined a float through the principal streets of Ho to announce presence and distribute product brochures and flyers to potential clients and the public.