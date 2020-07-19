Joseph ‘Fresh King Kong’ Agbeko, former IBF and IBO Bantamweight champion has been applauded by Emmanuel Tagoe aka ‘Game Boy’ for his encouragement and inspiration which has aided him to keep on going in the tough game and business of boxing.

Tagoe who has been lined up against Ukraine contender Denys Berinchyk, a sparring mate of world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in the WBO title eliminator was speaking to Mohammed Amin Lamptey on the popular GTV Sport Plus programme, ‘Night With The Champions’ where he disclosed that his senior colleague, Joseph Agbeko motivated him a lot, and at a time took him out for launch, gave him money and boxing gear.

According to Tagoe, he still keeps and cherishes the gloves and protector given to him by Agbeko.

“When I see the gear, it encourages me more, because Agbeko told me my time will come if I work hard, and I will talk to great personalities like Don King and others” he said.

Tagoe noted that he is very ready to win another title to his collection of 15.

He told the presenter, the IBO Lightweight was stripped from him due of inactivity and when he was not prepared, he was ordered to defend which he declined and relinquished the title.

He noted that being rated high by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has made him one of the hottest contenders in the lightweight division.

Mohammed Amin Lamptey, a former communications director of the GBA appealed to the Ministry of Youth & Sports to support his arrangements to fly back to the USA for the elimination bout.

