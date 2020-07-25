The Ministry of the Interior has declared Friday, July 31, as a statutory Public Holiday to mark the celebration of Eid-Al-Adha.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, urged the public to observe the day as such throughout the country.

It called on all to observe the safety protocols associated with the COVID-19, especially in relation to social events at public places.

Meanwhile a statement by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has urged Muslims to celebrate the Eid-Al-Adha at home just as they did during the Eid-ul-Fitr to help contain the COVID-19 spread.

The festival is to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) who obeyed Allah’s command to sacrifice his son.

