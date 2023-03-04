Friday March 17 set for the funeral of Christian Atsu

The Family of the late Black Stars player Christian Atsu Twasam has set Friday, March 17, for the funeral of the player at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The date was announced on Saturday, March 4, during the one-week observance at the Adjirigano Astroturf in Accra.

The entire cost of the funeral would be borne by the Government of Ghana.

The one-week observance saw officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports led by Mr. Mustapha Ussif, and officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) including the President Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku, Prosper Harrison Addo to support and show their love to the departed player.

Also at the venue were former GFA President Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah, members of the supporters union, former GFA Vice President George Afriyie, Mr. Allan Kyeremanten the aspiring flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party, and Christian Atsu’s local manager Mr. Hayye Yartey.

There was drumming amidst singing from the supporter’s union and in an interaction with the GNA Sports, some of the members described Atsu as a player who was accommodating and generous.

Christian Atsu, 31, met his untimely death during the dreadful earthquake that hit Southern Türkiye and parts of Syria on Monday, February 6.

He played for top clubs including Chelsea FC, Everton, and Newcastle, with Turkish Hatayspor FC the last club he played for before his demise.

At the national level, he played 65 times for the senior national team with 10 goals and nine assists.