dpa/GNA – Activists from the Fridays for Future (FFF) movement are calling for a global climate strike on Friday under the motto #NoMoreEmptyPromises.

Organizers want supporters to protest in more than 50 countries against the promotion of fossil fuels and what they consider to be failed climate policies.

In Germany, the main goal is to “demand the necessary measures for climate-friendly policies in the election year,” according to co-organizer Carla Reemtsma.

About 210 rallies are to be held in cities and towns across the country in line with virus-related restrictions, organizers said, adding that the exact number of participants was difficult to quantify because of the pandemic.

It is set to be the seventh global climate strike organized by Fridays for Future. Since it was founded in 2018, the movement has been fighting against the effects of climate change and for global compliance with climate targets.

The movement, consisting mostly of young people, was initially characterized by demonstrations every Friday, but the weekly protests had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic.