Friends of Bawumia’08 Regional Executives Inaugurated in E/R

In a bid to bolster support for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the December 7 elections, regional executives of Friends of Bawumia’08 have been inaugurated in Osino, Fanteakwa South constituency.

The newly appointed regional coordinator, William Hor, urged members to rally support by encouraging at least five people each to vote for Dr Bawumia. Emphasizing the importance of innovative campaign strategies, Hor underscored the need for clarity on the party’s ideologies.

Highlighting Dr Bawumia’s track record as vice president, Hor touted his leadership prowess and urged the group to spearhead efforts to secure the NPP’s continued governance in Ghana.

In response, newly appointed executives expressed their dedication to intensifying campaign efforts. They pledged to educate voters on Dr Bawumia’s vision and the NPP’s policies, aiming to broaden support base across the region.

The inauguration marks a pivotal moment as the NPP gears up for a rigorous electoral campaign leading to the December polls.