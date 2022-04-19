Friends of the Nation ends stakeholders’ forum mineral value addition

Friends of the Nation (FoN), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), involved in socio-environmental advocacy in the Western Region, has ended a stakeholders’ forum on mineral value addition.

The forum, which brought together officials from Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), the Federation of Ghana Goldsmiths and Jewelers Association (FGGJA) and Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) was held in Tarkwa.

The FGGJA and GGSA earlier made presentations on proposals for sustainable value addition of precious minerals and skills training in Ghana – the perspective of jewelry and goldsmith and sustainable value addition of developmental minerals in Ghana.

In a presentation on proposals for sustainable value addition of precious minerals in Ghana, a focus on creating a viable market for jewelry production and upscaling skills training for artisans, Nana Akwasi Awuah, Managing Director of PMMC, indicated that his outfit was planning to establish a jewelry school at the University of Mines and Technology(UMaT) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KUNST) to help those working in the jewelry industry to acquire the necessary knowledge in the operation.

He noted that the school would bridge the gap between the academia and the industry, adding, “we intend to begin at the diploma level.”

According to Mr Awuah, the government had noticed that it was about time it exercised control of the gold trading sector, and that offices would soon be established in mining communities throughout the country.

He announced that the government had also planned to set up a central market for those trading in gold and jewellery to enable them to go about their business smoothly.