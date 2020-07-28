As part of efforts to prevent land litigation at the sea shore, Friends of the Nation (FoN) has undertaken mapping and land demarcation to secure permanent landing sites for fishing communities.

The project, undertaken in conjunction with district assemblies, traditional rulers and chief fishermen, forms part of the Far Ban Bo (protecting fisheries livelihoods) Project, funded by the European Union, to streamline fishing activities.

Mr Philip Prah, the Project Officer of FoN, disclosed this at a meeting with fisher-folk at Abuesi in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The meeting follows FoN’s resolve to assist fishing communities with land tenure systems at the shore, which usually impedes fishing activities.

It was under the auspices of Oxfam and Care International, partners of FoN and the Far Ban Bo Project.

Mr Prah said the landing sites would engender holistic fishing as it would get more cold stores to ensure proper storage and safety of fish.

He said the project had already taken off at Anomabo in the Central Region to ensure legitimate boundaries at sea to forestall litigations.

Mr Joshua Mbeah Essilfie, who represented the Chief of Kese Wo Kan, Nana Kojo Mbeah III, also the Chief Fisherman, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the chiefs had agreed to release land at the beaches for the fishing project.

Alhaji Mahama Abu, the District Planning Officer of Shama, said well-demarcated landing beaches were important to serve as protection against encroachment, sea erosion, and litigation.

He said the project would enhance the healthy handling of fish thereby ensuring the safety of consumers.

Alhaji Abu lauded the initiative of FoN and pledged the Assembly’s support to ensuring its success.

Advertisements