Friends of the Nation supports Shama District Assembly to boost domestic revenue

As part of measures to boost domestic revenue, Friends of the Nation (FoN), in collaboration with the Shama District Assembly, has organized stakeholders’ engagement on Tax dialogue and validation of Annual Percentage Rate (APR).

The engagement was to, among other things, assist the Assembly to adopt innovative ways of enhancing domestic revenue.

It was attended by Traditional Rulers, Heads of Departments, Market women, Assembly Members and the media.

Opening the workshop, the Planning Officer at the Shama District Assembly, Alhaji Abu Mahama, said the Programme, first of its kind, was to showcase the Assembly’s financial report for stakeholders to make inputs before it was taken to Accra.

He said it was also to inform stakeholders about how the Assembly’s revenue was utilized.

Giving an annual progress report of 2021, the Planning Officer, Alhaji Abu said the Shama District aimed to become a model District in Ghana.

He said there was an improved performance from 2020 to 2021 with 59 projects implemented out of the planned 64 projects.

He said last year, 251 projects out of the 274 planned projects were implemented, adding that the Assembly delivered in all the sectors of the local economy.

Budget Analyst at the District Assembly, Emmanuel Nana Yartel, in an annual progress report, said the rapid socio-economic development of the District, hinged on a solid revenue base of the Assembly.

He noted that there were widespread misconceptions about the management of the Assembly’s revenue and commended the bold step taken by Friends of the Nation to assist the Assembly to intensify education on the purposes of taxation.

Nana Yartel reiterated the need to widen the net of its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) and let people in the district be aware of how the IGF was used.

“On the way forward, the Assembly will strengthen its taxpayer services and tax education and display its income and expenditure on the dashboard to ensure accountability and transparency in a bid to engender confidence in the taxpayer,” he said.

He said the delay in the release of the Common Fund to the Assembly was a problem, saying many of the projects between 2017 and 2021 were still ongoing due to a lack of funds.

He said the Assembly would continue to meet stakeholders and explain the Assembly’s developmental initiatives to people in the district to elicit their views.

During an open forum, the Queenmother of Nyanikrom, Nana Akosua Gyemfiaba, appealed to the Assembly to be moderate in its budget proposal so as not to project a huge and unrealistic budget, which cannot be realized.