Frimpong Manso calls on GFA to hire a more experienced coach

Former Eleven Wonders coach Frimpong Manso has advised the Ghana Football Association to hire an experienced coach as Ghana is in need of a new head coach.

The Black Stars’ senior national team’s head coach, Otto Addo, resigned after Ghana’s last group match against Uruguay on December 2.

In Group H, Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 but fell short against Portugal (3-2) and Uruguay (3-2). (2-0).

The top position with the senior national team has been associated to coaches like Thomas Tuchel, Paolo Bento, Dragan Stojkovi, Tom Saintfiet, Chris Hughton, and George Boateng.

“I believe that from now till then, we need a coach who is very knowledgeable about international football and who can also develop a player locally. I believe we can do that and then look for some of their coaches outside the organization. Because football is now a transnational activity and players have naturalized in other nations, “He spoke to Peace FM, which footballghana.com was watching.

Therefore, it is possible for an expatriate to come to this country and work there; it is also acceptable. However, since there aren’t any expatriates in this country, we must choose someone with a strong pedigree and the ability to make decisions regardless of whether they will please or displease others.

These are the factors we should consider, and we also need to give the team some time; we shouldn’t hire a coach just to fire him or her after one tournament and start looking for a replacement.

“No matter how good the person is, if he doesn’t get time, he can’t play football. In addition to getting your team, you need time to ensure that the team works or performs to a certain level. The coach that we will appoint should be five the next five years until the next World Cup. If we don’t give that time, we will be appointing and changing every day.

This is how we will prepare for a competition and return early if we are unable to secure that time for the coach.”