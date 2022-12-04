Frimpong wins bronze in Winter Sport – Skeleton Slide

Ghana’s first skeleton Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, secured his first International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) top 3 finish – and earned Ghana’s first bronze medal in an international winter sport competition.

He finished fourth a day earlier. Frimpong competed against athletes from Canada, USA, Europe and Asia to earn his fourth straight top six IBSF North American Cup podium finish this season.

He will now prepare for the IBSF World push Championships in Lake Placid, New York on December 9 & 10, 2022, followed by races in Asia and Europe.

Frimpong finished 9th and 12 in his IBSF races in Whistler, Canada – followed by a top 5 and 6 podium finish in Park City, Utah. Frimpong says “the best part was seeing the flag of my country Ghana being waved at a winter sport competition.” He is grateful for his coaches and sponsors for helping him reach this milestone and is looking forward to continuing his journey of becoming a better skeleton slider, one slide at a time.