Frimprince Productions part ways with Diana Asamoah

Frimprince Productions have mutually parted ways with award-winning gospel musician Diana Asamoah.

According to a statement by the record label, the contract was terminated due to several breaches by the gospel artiste.

It added that the artiste would not have access to all her digital platforms, including her official Facebook page, “The Evangelist Diana Asamoah”.

The record label also warned the gospel artiste over the use of their logo and dissociated themselves from the popular ABBA Father event and the “Mabowodin” company.

The label also claimed ownership of some songs by the gospel musician, warning the artiste that failure to comply with the terms could trigger legal action.