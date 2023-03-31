Fritz Baffoe says Dr Duffour articulates clear vision on economy

Dr Kwabena Duffour, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has a clear vision of how to revive the economy and restore hope to Ghanaians.

According to Mr Fritz Baffoe, Spokesman of the Former Minister of Finance, despite the enormous task ahead, “Dr Duffour, has articulated a clear idea on how to salvage the economy and return the country to the path of recovery.”

Mr Baffoe made the comment after Dr Duffour had attended upon the Party’s vetting committee chaired by Mr Doe Adjaho, a former Speaker of Parliament.

He said Dr Duffour would empower the grassroot which is the base of the party, saying that he was not perturbed by the fact that some Members of Parliament (MPs) came to support former President Mahama who was vetted yesterday by the party officials.

“Ours is a low-key appearance… this was supposed to be devoid of the crowd, when we came to file our nomination, we were followed by the grassroot. Dr Duffour is a man of the grassroot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a businessman and flagbearer hopeful of the NDC has also gone through the vetting process at the party headquarters in Accra.