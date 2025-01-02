From Accra to Berlin: Susan Augustt captivates audiences on renowned stages

Rising Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Susan Augustt, won the hearts of thousands of festival-goers when she mounted the stage at this year’s Pop-Kultur Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in Germany. Her performance was one of the major highlights of a two-month co-creation residency in Berlin, funded by Musicboard Berlin in collaboration with BlackGirlsGlow in Ghana marking another significant milestone in her flourishing career.

Pop-Kultur Festival was launched in 2015 with the aim of being the link between artists’ perspectives and the society they engage with. This year’s edition marked its tenth anniversary and as such was more exceptional than usual. It featured lots of performances from artists of diverse genres and different cultures and backgrounds. These artists including fellow Ghanaian Black Sherif, Yemi Alade and Lady Donli from Nigeria, Kabeaushe from Berlin, and of course Susan Augustt thrilled patrons with several amazing performances with guitarist, Amjad Watermelon alongside her Music Board tandem residency partner Gugulethu Dumam.

Known for her Neo-Afro-soul melodies infused with traditional Ghanaian rhythms like Highlife, Agbadza, and Kpanlogo, Susan Augustt is steadily carving a niche for herself in the Ghanaian music scene and internationally. As such, it’s no surprise that she was featured on such a huge international platform. Born of Ga and Ewe descent and raised in Obuasi in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, Augustt’s multicultural background has shaped her versatility as a musician.

Singing in English, Twi, and Ga, her music seamlessly crosses genres, delivering a unique live sound that captures the heart of her audience. From her early years as a lounge singer to becoming a recording artist in 2016, Susan Augustt’s journey has been one of artistic growth and dedication. Her first EP, “Effects,” released in 2017, was a trio of Afro-soul songs demonstrating her talent for weaving cultural storytelling into her sound. Her standout track, ‘Obaa,’ celebrates hardworking women who break boundaries, a theme that resonates deeply with her mission of empowerment.

Aside from her splendid performance at the Pop-Kultur festival, Susan Augustt delivered several performances during her two-month stay in Berlin. These include the Castalian Jam Sessions, Swag Jam at Badehaus Berlin, a weekly live Hip-Hop session that offers a platform for emerging artists, and a showcase at Riwaq Berlin, a Lebanese bar and performing arts venue.

She also delivered a brilliant masterpiece at Café Chocolat, a community-building event hosted by Batila and the DreamBus, and at the“Common Cosmo Drome: OpenHaus, where she performed as part of Berlin Art Week. Wherever she went, whichever stage she mounted, her soulful performances captivated audiences, gained her some fans, and reinforced her presence as a standout artist in the African and global music scenes.

Susan Augustt also attended various workshops and collaborated with musicians from diverse backgrounds, including the Middle Eastern group, The Finders, featuring Jordanian musician Amjad Watermelon and Syrian percussionist Hakam. She also worked with Batila & The Dream Bus, a Congolese group that focuses on community building through music, participating in jam sessions with Berlin-based Hip-Hop collective, Swag Official Band. These collaborations collectively enriched her musical experience and enabled her to explore new sounds and performance styles while building necessary connections with Berlin’s vibrant music scene.

The two-month residency in Berlin was successfully crowned in Ghana upon her return with a performance at the German Unity event held at the German Embassy in Ghana. It was a celebration of cross-cultural exchange, underscoring her commitment to using music as a bridge between different cultures.

Susan Augustt’s residency in Berlin was not just a personal achievement, it was a step forward in her mission to empower artists, especially women, and to foster collaboration across borders. With her unique fusion of Neo-Afro-soul, Jazz, and traditional Ghanaian music, she continues to push the boundaries of creativity, making her mark on the global music stage. As she moves forward, the lessons and experiences from her time in Berlin will undoubtedly shape her future projects, enriching Ghana’s music landscape and inspiring a new generation of musicians.