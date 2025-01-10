From Afrobeats to Soulful R&B: Sofie’s “Leo Sun” mixtape is the soundtrack of your 20s

Following the release of 10 amazing singles in 2024, Sofie returns with “Leo Sun,” her first full-length mixtape. “Leo Sun” is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://unitedmasters.com/m/leo-sun-sofie

This 10-track masterpiece chronicles the journey of falling in love in your 20s, healing and standing up for what you believe in. It’s a deeply personal and eclectic project that captures Sofie’s diverse artistry within the Afro/R&B soundscape.

“Leo Sun” brings together every song Sofie dropped in 2024, plus three bonus tracks, offering listeners a blend of Afrobeats, R&B and Pop. From the infectious energy of ‘Party Pooper’ to the introspective, melodic tones of ‘FAME,’ Sofie’s versatility shines throughout the mixtape.

Tracks like ‘Krobo Princess’ highlight her ability to weave cultural pride into her music, while ‘FALLING IN LOVE’ is a R&B/Pop banger about embracing the moment and what can come from shooting your shot. The bonus tracks add elements of vulnerability showcasing Sofie’s real life and growth as an artist.

Whether you’re driving, unwinding or reflecting, “Leo Sun” is the perfect soundtrack to ground you in 2025.