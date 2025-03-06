From AI Discussions to Action

The future of Ghana’s development hinges on a proactive government approach to artificial intelligence.

In an exclusive interview with THSJ, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, the Dean of Business Administration & Communications Arts at Academic City University in Accra and a respected AI expert, stressed that without a robust national framework, Ghana risks being left behind in the global digital revolution.

Professor Antwi painted a vivid picture of a Ghana where AI-driven solutions enhance governance, healthcare, education, and industry. He pointed to Taiwan’s bold initiative—making it mandatory for everyone under 40 to learn AI—as an example of a nation preparing for the future. “Taiwan has made it mandatory for everyone below 40 years to learn AI. That is a nation preparing for the future. Ghana cannot afford to lag. We need a policy-driven approach to AI adoption,” he asserted. His words carry a clarion call for the government to move beyond fragmented discussions and establish a concrete national policy that promotes AI education, research, and ethical implementation.

According to Professor Antwi, integrating AI into government operations could significantly improve transparency and efficiency, ultimately helping to eliminate corruption and enhance service delivery. He stressed the importance of overhauling the curriculum to include AI training from the earliest levels of education, arguing that such a strategy would empower Ghana’s youth to lead rather than merely consume technology.

Addressing concerns over AI potentially replacing jobs, Professor Antwi emphasized that AI should be seen as an enabler rather than a threat. “People are afraid AI will take jobs, but what it does is create new opportunities. The challenge is whether our workforce is equipped to transition into AI-powered roles,” he explained. He highlighted the potential impact in healthcare, where AI could help bridge the gap caused by a low doctor-to-patient ratio, and in agriculture, where predictive analytics could help farmers optimize yields and manage resources more effectively.

While acknowledging progress in higher education—with institutions like Academic City University already offering AI-related programs—he warned that Ghana’s overall AI education remains in its infancy. “Universities must not only teach AI theory but also provide practical exposure. AI is expensive, but if institutions collaborate with industry players and the government, we can create labs and incubation centers for hands-on learning,” he proposed.

As Ghana navigates its digital transformation journey, the urgency for a national AI policy becomes increasingly clear. Without a deliberate strategy supported by sound policies, adequate investment, and a workforce equipped with AI knowledge, the transformative potential of AI may remain unrealized. Professor Antwi’s call to action is a reminder that the time to act is now—if Ghana is to harness AI as a catalyst for real change rather than letting it remain a buzzword.